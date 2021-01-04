McLemore said he's unsure if he'll see the floor in Monday's game against the Mavs, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

McLemore is not on the Rockets' official injury report, but he told reporters Monday morning that he's unsure if he'll play against the Mavs after being away from the team for nearly two weeks. For now, McLemore is best avoided in DFS contests, but he should be back up to speed by the end of Week 3. A season ago, McLemore averaged 10.1 points and 2.5 made threes in 22.8 minutes per game.