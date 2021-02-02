McLemore scored eight points (2-8 FG, 1-5 3PT, 3-3 FT) and added three rebounds and an assist in 17 minutes off the bench Monday against the Thunder.

McLemore failed to find a rhythm from beyond the arc in this one, though he has been shooting the ball well from deep prior to Monday's matchup. In his previous seven contests, he's shot 37.5 percent from downtown, but just 38.5 percent from inside the arc. The former Jayhawk also can add value on the boards, though he's yet to do so consistently. He'll likely continue to be a hit or miss fantasy play based on whether he can find his stroke from range.