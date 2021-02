McLemore had seven points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3PT, 0-2 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 20 minutes off the bench Monday against Washington.

McLemore failed to find his stroke from beyond the arc in this one, knocking down just one of six attempts in the 131-119 loss. The guard did see an uptick in minutes Monday due to the absence of both Victor Oladipo (foot) and Eric Gordon (groin), but he'll likely fall near the back of the rotation once the duo returns to helath.