Rockets' Ben McLemore: Superb in Saturday's victory

McLemore managed 24 points (9-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 158-111 win over the Hawks.

McLemore finished with a career high in rebounding while matching his career high in made threes and turning in his first career double-double. He drew the start in place of Danuel House (illness), but McLemore could return to a reserve role for Tuesday's matchup versus the Spurs if House is healthy enough to play.