Rockets' Ben McLemore: Superb in Saturday's victory
McLemore managed 24 points (9-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt), 13 rebounds, one assist and one steal in 34 minutes during Saturday's 158-111 win over the Hawks.
McLemore finished with a career high in rebounding while matching his career high in made threes and turning in his first career double-double. He drew the start in place of Danuel House (illness), but McLemore could return to a reserve role for Tuesday's matchup versus the Spurs if House is healthy enough to play.
More News
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...