Rockets' Ben McLemore: To come off bench Wednesday
McLemore will come off the bench Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
McLemore will cede his starting role to Eric Gordon, who's coming off a 50-point eruption in Monday's game against Utah. McLemore, in his own right, has played well this season and is totaling 9.9 points, 2.5 threes and 2.3 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...