Rockets' Ben McLemore: To come off bench Wednesday

McLemore will come off the bench Wednesday against the Trail Blazers, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

McLemore will cede his starting role to Eric Gordon, who's coming off a 50-point eruption in Monday's game against Utah. McLemore, in his own right, has played well this season and is totaling 9.9 points, 2.5 threes and 2.3 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per game.