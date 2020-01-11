Rockets' Ben McLemore: To start Saturday

McLemore will start Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

McLemore will enter the starting five in place of Daniel House, who's undergoing a bit of a rough shooting spell. McLemore's played well in his first year in Houston and is averaging 10.0 points, 2.5 threes and 2.5 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game.