Rockets' Ben McLemore: To start Saturday
McLemore will start Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
McLemore will enter the starting five in place of Daniel House, who's undergoing a bit of a rough shooting spell. McLemore's played well in his first year in Houston and is averaging 10.0 points, 2.5 threes and 2.5 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.