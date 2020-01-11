Play

Rockets' Ben McLemore: To start Saturday

McLemore will start Saturday's game against the Timberwolves, Craig Ackerman of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

McLemore will enter the starting five in place of Daniel House, who's undergoing a bit of a rough shooting spell. McLemore's played well in his first year in Houston and is averaging 10.0 points, 2.5 threes and 2.5 rebounds in 23.9 minutes per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories