Rockets' Ben McLemore: Unimpressive in starting role
McLemore ended with just nine points (3-5 FG, 3-5 3Pt), two rebounds, and one steal in 23 minutes during Friday's 109-96 preseason victory over the Clippers.
McLemore got the start with Danuel House (leg) on the sidelines but failed to produce anything of note. Despite signing a partially guaranteed deal with the Rockets, it appears very unlikely McLemore will be an every night part of the rotation and he has little to no fantasy value, even in the deepest of formats.
