Marjanovic recorded no stats in two minutes during Wednesday's 109-101 loss to the Jazz.
While Marjanovic has played in the Rockets' last three games, he hasn't played over four minutes or scored more than three points. It is hard to see Marjanovic's fantasy value unless there are significant injuries ahead of him.
