Marjanovic chipped in one rebound across two minutes during Friday's 114-112 win over the Pelicans.

Marjanovic played for the first time in almost two weeks, logging two minutes in the win. Head coach Stephen Silas opted to go with Marjanovic for the final play of the game, utilizing his size to defend the inbounds play. A deflection resulted in the Rockets holding on for a third straight victory. While this is a bit of a feel-good story, there is obviously nothing to see here from a fantasy perspective.