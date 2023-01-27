Marjanovic totaled four points (2-3 FG), three rebounds and one assist in six minutes during Thursday's 113-95 loss to Cleveland.

Marjanovic made a celebrity cameo in the loss, the first time he has seen action in almost two weeks. Despite his popularity amongst fans, Marjanovic simply can't foot it with the speed of today's NBA. Based on what we have seen thus far this season, there is almost no way he plays more than about eight minutes on any given night. His fantasy value is non-existent.