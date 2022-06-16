Marjanovic has been traded along with Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss and the 26th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft to the Rockets in exchange for Christian Wood, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

In what appears to be the first big-name trade of the offseason, Marjanovic is heading to Houston after spending the previous four years with the Mavericks. The center played a minimal role for Dallas this past season however, and averaged 4.5 points and 1.8 rebounds in just 22 games. Marjanovic will likely play behind Alperen Sengun and Usman Garuba on a Rockets' squad that is heavy with frontcourt depth.