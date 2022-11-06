Marjanovic recorded one point (0-1 FG, 1-2 FT), one rebound and one steal across three minutes during Saturday's 129-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

Marjanovic saw action for just the fourth time this season, bringing his season total to 13 minutes. It is clear he does not fit the Rockets' timetable and is merely making up the numbers. Given he has never been able to maintain anything close to standard league value, managers can continue to ignore him.