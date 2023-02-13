Marjanovic re-signed Monday with the Rockets after clearing waivers.

Marjanovic was waived Friday for procedural purposes after the Rockets needed to clear up roster room for their new additions following Thursday's trade deadline, but Houston was always expected to bring back the veteran center once he cleared waivers. The Rockets appear set to stick with Usman Garuba as the primary backup option at center behind starter Alperen Sengun, so Marjanovic doesn't look as though he'll be a factor in head coach Stephen Silas' rotation in most games.