Marjanovic closed with seven points (3-3 FG, 1-1 FT) across four minutes during Thursday's 118-109 loss to San Antonio.
Marjanovic made a rare appearance in the loss, taking to the court for just the eighth time this season. While his per-minute production can be highly intriguing, he simply isn't built to play a significant role. As this point, there is basically no way he becomes fantasy relevant for any length of time, even in deeper formats.
