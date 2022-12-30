Marjanovic registered six points (3-4 FG), three rebounds and one assist over four minutes during Thursday's 129-114 loss to the Mavericks.

Marjanovic logged four garbage time minutes in the loss, basically summing up his current role for the Rockets. Despite his per-minute upside, Marjanovic simply can't hang with the current crop of NBA talent, meaning the majority of his time is spent cheering on from the sideline. In short, his fantasy value is non-existent.