Rockets' Bobby Brown: Scores 11 points in Saturday's loss
Brown contributed 11 points (4-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt) and one steal in 22 minutes during Saturday's 103-89 loss to the Grizzlies.
Brown has combined to play 48 minutes over the last two games, this after earning just five minutes in one appearance through the first five regular season affairs. The absence of Eric Gordon (illness) and Chris Paul (knee) allowed Brown the opportunity to see extended action on Saturday, but he'll be hard-pressed to see this type of time on a consistent basis.
