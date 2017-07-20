Brown signed a one-year extension with the Rockets on Thursday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.

Brown was a minor contributor for the Rockets during the 2016-17 campaign, helping serve as a backup to Patrick Beverley at point guard with an average of 2.5 points over 4.9 minutes in 25 games. He should play a similar role after signing a one-year extension and while Beverley is no longer with the Rockets, Chris Paul was added in his place, which should leave little to no minutes for Brown.