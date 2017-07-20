Rockets' Bobby Brown: Signs one-year contract with Rockets
Brown signed a one-year extension with the Rockets on Thursday, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Brown was a minor contributor for the Rockets during the 2016-17 campaign, helping serve as a backup to Patrick Beverley at point guard with an average of 2.5 points over 4.9 minutes in 25 games. He should play a similar role after signing a one-year extension and while Beverley is no longer with the Rockets, Chris Paul was added in his place, which should leave little to no minutes for Brown.
More News
-
Rockets' Bobby Brown: Highly efficient off bench in Game 4•
-
Rockets' Bobby Brown: Near double-double off bench Monday•
-
Rockets' Bobby Brown: Drops season-high 16 points Sunday•
-
Rockets' Bobby Brown: Doesn't play in Wednesday's loss•
-
Rockets' Bobby Brown: Excluded from rotation Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Bobby Brown: To re-sign with Rockets Friday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...