Wright was bought out by the Grizzlies on Friday and subsequently agreed to join the Rockets, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com

With the Grizzlies embracing a youth movement, Wright has been out of the rotation since early January. He got his wish to be bought out and join a contender Friday. It remains to be seen what type of role he will have with the Rockets, but he figures to have a hard time cracking the rotation right away.