Rockets' Brandan Wright: Bought out by Grizzlies, joins Rockets
Wright was bought out by the Grizzlies on Friday and subsequently agreed to join the Rockets, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com
With the Grizzlies embracing a youth movement, Wright has been out of the rotation since early January. He got his wish to be bought out and join a contender Friday. It remains to be seen what type of role he will have with the Rockets, but he figures to have a hard time cracking the rotation right away.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Collects five points Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Third DNP-Coach's Decision in last four games•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: No longer listed on injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Available Friday vs. Kings•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Unlikely to play Friday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...