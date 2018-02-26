Wright collected four points (2-3 FG), two rebounds and one block in 15 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 victory over the Nuggets.

Wright made his debut for the Rockets, coming in as the backup to replace the resting Nene. Wright possesses some upside when given minutes but is not in a favorable position in Houston. He is going to be in and out of the rotation for the rest of the season and should be left on the waivers in all leagues.