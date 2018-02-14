Wright (coach's decision) is not expected to play in Wednesday's game against the Kings, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Wright officially signed with the Rockets earlier this week, but the Rockets aren't quite ready to integrate the big man into their rotation. While he'll be active Wednesday, coach Mike D'Antoni indicated he doesn't expect to play Wright, so he can continue to be avoided until we figure out his role after the All-Star break. Either way, Wright is unlikely to see significant minutes once the Rockets are ready to unleash him.