Rockets' Brandan Wright: To miss another 2-to-3 weeks
Wright (knee) is expected to miss another 2-to-3 weeks, Adam Wexler of KPRC-TV reports.
Wright will be missing a fifth straight game Wednesday and it appears he'll be in line for handful more absences while continuing to progress in his recovery from a right knee injury. If the 2-to-3 week timetable for a return holds true, Wright's earliest return would come March 22 against the Pistons, though this all depends on how his knee responds to his rehabilitation. Once cleared, Wright will likely play a fairly minor role off the bench in the frontcourt and should struggle to post fantasy worthy numbers.
