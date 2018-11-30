Rockets' Brandon Knight: Assigned to G League
Knight was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the G League and will play in a rehab assignment Friday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
This is a huge step in Knight's return from knee surgery, as it looks like the point guard will finally have the opportunity to return to the floor Friday night. It's unclear exactly when Knight will be fully cleared for NBA games, but once he is indeed 100 percent, he could add a much-needed boost to the Rockets' second unit.
