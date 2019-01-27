Rockets' Brandon Knight: Available to play
Knight (knee) is available for Sunday's game against Orlando, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Knight has missed seven straight games with a left knee injury, but he evidently feels good enough to give it a go. With Chris Paul returning from injury and rejoining the starting lineup, Austin Rivers will be the first point guard off the bench, although Knight could also see some run to get him back into the swing of things.
