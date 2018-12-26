Rockets' Brandon Knight: Drops out of rotation
Knight (coach's decision) didn't see the floor in Tuesday's 113-109 win over the Thunder.
Coach Mike D'Antoni ran a streamlined eight-man rotation that featured Austin Rivers (31 minutes) heavily off the bench in his team debut, leaving no room left over for Knight. In less closely contested games, there should be an opportunity for Knight to see some run with the second unit, though likely not enough for him to make much of an impact in the fantasy realm.
