Rockets' Brandon Knight: Expected to debut next week
Knight (knee) is expected to debut next week, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports. The Rockets' first game of that week is Dec. 17 against the Jazz.
Knight has been practicing with the Rockets lately, signaling a debut was coming sooner than later. It's not immediately clear what sort of role Knight will play with Houston, but the underperforming Rockets (11-14) might look for Knight to be a spark. So he'll likely get a fair shot at a role in the rotation. Knight last played during the 2016-17 season, where he averaged 11.0 points, 2.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 21.1 minutes for the Suns.
