Knight (knee) is expected to make his Rockets debut within a week, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Knight is yet to play for the Rockets while working back from complications related to his knee surgery, but he's logged time in the G League and is expected to be ready to contribute by early next week. With that in mind, Houston has likely earmarked Monday's home matchup with Utah as Knight's debut, and it would mark his first NBA action since February of 2017. The former lottery pick averaged 17.0 points per game for the Bucks and Suns in 2014-15, but he missed 30 games the following season and 28 more in 2016-17 before sitting out the 2017-18 campaign entirely due to a torn ACL and subsequent complications. Knight will likely brought up to speed gradually, but the Rockets are in desperate need of competent guard play off the bench, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Knight finds himself in a somewhat-significant role within the next few weeks.