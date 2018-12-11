Rockets' Brandon Knight: Expected to make debut next week
Knight (knee) is expected to make his Rockets debut within a week, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Knight is yet to play for the Rockets while working back from complications related to his knee surgery, but he's logged time in the G League and is expected to be ready to contribute by early next week. With that in mind, Houston has likely earmarked Monday's home matchup with Utah as Knight's debut, and it would mark his first NBA action since February of 2017. The former lottery pick averaged 17.0 points per game for the Bucks and Suns in 2014-15, but he missed 30 games the following season and 28 more in 2016-17 before sitting out the 2017-18 campaign entirely due to a torn ACL and subsequent complications. Knight will likely brought up to speed gradually, but the Rockets are in desperate need of competent guard play off the bench, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Knight finds himself in a somewhat-significant role within the next few weeks.
More News
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Expected to debut next week•
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Remains sidelined•
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Won't play Saturday•
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Goes through first full practice•
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Recalled from G League•
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Assigned to G League•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...