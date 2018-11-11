Knight (knee) was on the court for a workout prior to Sunday's game against Indiana, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.

Although Knight remains without a firm timetable for a return, it's good to see that he's continuing to increase his basketball activities. He was working through layups and shooting 3-pointers during the workout. An update on Knight's status should come when he's close to seeing game action.

More News
Our Latest Stories