Rockets' Brandon Knight: Getting work in pregame
Knight (knee) was on the court for a workout prior to Sunday's game against Indiana, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Although Knight remains without a firm timetable for a return, it's good to see that he's continuing to increase his basketball activities. He was working through layups and shooting 3-pointers during the workout. An update on Knight's status should come when he's close to seeing game action.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?