Rockets' Brandon Knight: Goes through first full practice
Knight (knee) went through his first full-team practice Wednesday for the first time since his 2017 knee injury, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports. According to Knight, "I feel like I'm nearing the end (of the rehab process)."
Knight took part in a G League game Friday -- a strong indication he's nearing a return. Feigen notes that more information on Knight's comeback should emerge tomorrow, so it seems we may be getting an official return date soon.
