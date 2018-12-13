Knight has been cleared to make his Rockets' debut Thursday against the Lakers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Knight hasn't played in an NBA game in nearly two calendar years, but he's made significant progress in his return from a knee injury in recent weeks, and coach Mike D'Antoni implied that he intends to give Knight some minutes off the bench. "He'll get a few minutes, not many obviously." While the veteran should remain a fantasy afterthought for the time being, the Rockets hope he'll provide a much-needed boost to their struggling bench unit.