Rockets' Brandon Knight: Has minutes restriction
Knight is on a 20-minute restriction, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Knight is expected to see an uptick in playing time with Chris Paul (hamstring) sidelined. However, for the time being, Knight will remain on a minutes limit as he comes back from playing his first basketball since the 2016-17 campaign.
