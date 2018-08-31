Rockets' Brandon Knight: Headed to Houston

Knight and Marquese Chriss were traded from the Suns to the Rockets in exchange for Ryan Anderson and De'Anthony Melton on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Knight should be ready for the 2018-2019 season after undergoing ACL surgery in his left knee in August of 2017. Though he sat out the entire 2017-2018 season, he averaged 11.0 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in 54 games during the 2016-2017 campaign. Knight figures to add depth off the bench for the Rockets.