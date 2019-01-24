Rockets' Brandon Knight: Listed as questionable Friday
Knight (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Knight has a chance to return after missing the past six games due to left knee soreness. The Rockets will likely wait and see how Knight is feeling following Friday's shootaround, so look for his status to clear up closer to game-time.
