Rockets' Brandon Knight: Listed out Friday
Knight (knee) is listed as out for Friday's game against the Raptors.
This will be Knight's seventh straight absence while he continues o nurse some left knee soreness. He remains without a timetable for a return, but Austin Rivers will be in line to play heavy backcourt minutes for at least one more game with Chris Paul set to return Sunday.
