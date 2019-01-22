Rockets' Brandon Knight: Listed out Wednesday
Knight (knee) won't play Wednesday against the Knicks, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports
Knight is slated to miss his sixth straight contest due to left knee soreness, and it's unclear as to when he might return to action. His next chance to do so will come Friday against the Raptors.
