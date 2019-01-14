Rockets' Brandon Knight: Officially questionable Monday
Knight (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's matchup against Memphis, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Knight, who missed his 27th game Sunday due to knee soreness, has been hampered with knee problems so far this season as he tries to recover from off-season knee surgery. Officially ruled as questionable though, it remains hopeful that Knight will play versus the Grizzlies on Monday.
