Rockets' Brandon Knight: Out again Wednesday
Knight (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This will be Knight's third straight absence with left knee soreness, as it looks like the Rockets are continuing to be extra cautious with the point guard given his history. Austin Rivers and James Harden will continue handling all the primary ball-handling duties for Houston with Knight out of the lineup.
