Rockets' Brandon Knight: Plays four minutes in season debut
Knight tallied just one rebound and one assist in four minutes during Thursday's 126-111 victory over the Lakers.
Knight made his season debut for the Rockets, playing just four minutes. He is going to be brought along very slowly and even once he is back to full speed, he is likely not going to see enough playing time to warrant a roster spot in most formats.
