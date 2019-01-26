Rockets' Brandon Knight: Questionable Sunday
Knight (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Knight's missed the past seven games due to soreness in his left knee. An official designation on his availability will be given prior to game-time Sunday, but even if he's able to go, he'll likely see a reduced role as Chris Paul (hamstring) is also slated to return.
More News
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....