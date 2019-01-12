Rockets' Brandon Knight: Questionable with knee soreness
Knight is questionable for Sunday's game against the Magic due to left knee soreness.
Knight tied his season-high 18 minutes Friday against the Cavs, posting 12 points, four rebound and four assists. However, he's emerged with knee soreness and may not be able to play Sunday. If he's out, Austin Rivers and Gerald Green could see more run.
