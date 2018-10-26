Rockets' Brandon Knight: Remains out Friday
Knight (knee) will remain out Friday against the Clippers, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Knight continues to rehab from last year's surgery and it appears that he just isn't ready to play yet. The former Kentucky guard suffered a torn ACL about a year ago and it doesn't seem likely that the guard will be returning anytime soon.
More News
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Remains without timeline to return•
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Will miss camp and preseason•
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Availability for season opener unclear•
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: May not be ready for training camp•
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Headed to Houston•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times