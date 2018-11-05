Rockets' Brandon Knight: Remains out Monday
Knight (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Knight will remain sidelined as he continues to work his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered last season. The guard remains without a timetable for his return.
