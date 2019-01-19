Rockets' Brandon Knight: Remains out Saturday
Knight (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lakers, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Knight is slated to miss his fourth straight contest due to left knee soreness. He'll have a chance to return Monday against the 76ers.
