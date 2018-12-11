Rockets' Brandon Knight: Remains sidelined
Knight (knee) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Alykhan Bijani of The Athletic reports.
Knight still hasn't returned to game action this season, but he's making strides towards a full recovery. He participated in his first full practice last week and could play in the near future. Knight will be considered a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Lakers.
