Knight (knee) is still rehabbing from last year's surgery and isn't quite ready to return to action just yet.

Knight underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL a year ago, and he doesn't appear all that close to returning. The Rockets stated that he'll continue to strengthen and improve the mobility in his knee, but they're still without an exact timetable for his return. Knight figures to remain out until at least next week if not longer.

