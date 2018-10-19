Rockets' Brandon Knight: Remains without timeline to return
Knight (knee) is still rehabbing from last year's surgery and isn't quite ready to return to action just yet.
Knight underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL a year ago, and he doesn't appear all that close to returning. The Rockets stated that he'll continue to strengthen and improve the mobility in his knee, but they're still without an exact timetable for his return. Knight figures to remain out until at least next week if not longer.
More News
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Will miss camp and preseason•
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Availability for season opener unclear•
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: May not be ready for training camp•
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Headed to Houston•
-
Suns' Brandon Knight: Goes through full practice•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...