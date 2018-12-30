The Rockets recalled Knight from the G League's Rio Grande Valley Vipers on Sunday, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Out of the rotation for the Rockets' past three games following the signing of Austin Rivers, Knight made a brief detour to the G League to pick up playing time. He suited up in Rio Grande Valley's 108-79 win over the Texas Legends on Saturday, finishing with 14 points (5-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt), three assists, one steal and one rebound across 23 minutes. Now back with Houston, Knight should dress for Monday's game against the Grizzlies but may not see the floor if the game is competitive throughout.