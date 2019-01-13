Rockets' Brandon Knight: Ruled out Sunday
Knight (knee) has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Magic, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.
Knight saw 18 minutes in the Rockets last game, tying a season high, so his absence could have some affect on the rotation. Austin Rivers and Gerald Green will likely see extra run in his place. Knight's next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Grizzlies, and he should be considered questionable for that contest.
