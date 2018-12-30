Rockets' Brandon Knight: Sent to G League
Knight has been assigned to the G League, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The addition of Austin Rivers has essentially thrown Knight out of the rotation, and the organization will opt to send him down to the G League to keep him active and in games. When asked about the assignment, coach Mike D'Antoni responded, "It's just an impossible situation with us. He played very limited minutes. He would have wasted three or four months just sitting there watching. That's what the G League's made for."
