Rockets' Brandon Knight: Upgraded to questionable
Knight (knee) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against Philadelphia, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Knight has missed four straight contests due to lingering knee soreness, although he appears to be trending in the right direction. A decision on his availability likely won't be made until closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Remains out Saturday•
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Out again Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Will miss second straight game•
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Officially questionable Monday•
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Rockets' Brandon Knight: Questionable with knee soreness•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....