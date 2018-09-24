Rockets' Brandon Knight: Will miss camp and preseason

Knight (knee) will be held out of training camp and the preseason while recovering from an infection, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets haven't released many details, but it appears as though Knight may have developed an infection following an offseason procedure on his left knee. The hope is that Knight will be ready to go around the start of the regular season, but given that he won't be able to work with his new team during the preseason, it's likely that his Rockets debut will be delayed. The 26-year-old sat out all of last season with a torn ACL and hasn't played in an NBA game since February of 2017.