Rockets' Brandon Knight: Will miss second straight game
Knight (knee) is out for Monday's game against Memphis, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Knight is slated to sit out for the second straight contest due to left knee soreness. The issue doesn't appear overly serious, however, and the Rockets are likely being cautious given Knight's offseason knee surgery. He'll have a chance to return Wednesday against Brooklyn.
